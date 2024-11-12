AWS in talks to give IBM access to Nvidia chips for $475M, Insider reports

Amazon Web Services (AMZN) is in talks for a potential deal worth roughly $475M over five years to give IBM (IBM) access to Nvidia (NVDA) GPUs through its cloud service, Eugene Kim of Business Insider reports, citing an internal Amazon document. Under such a deal, IBM would use AWS’s EC2 servers that come equipped with Nvidia’s artificial intelligence chips, the document stated. One person familiar with the document and the negotiations said the IBM deal is for AI training and the talks are ongoing.

