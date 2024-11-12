News & Insights

Stocks
AMZN

AWS in talks to give IBM access to Nvidia chips for $475M, Insider reports

November 12, 2024 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Amazon Web Services (AMZN) is in talks for a potential deal worth roughly $475M over five years to give IBM (IBM) access to Nvidia (NVDA) GPUs through its cloud service, Eugene Kim of Business Insider reports, citing an internal Amazon document. Under such a deal, IBM would use AWS’s EC2 servers that come equipped with Nvidia’s artificial intelligence chips, the document stated. One person familiar with the document and the negotiations said the IBM deal is for AI training and the talks are ongoing.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IBM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
IBM
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.