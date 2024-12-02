AWS announces new data center components to ‘support AI innovation’

At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com (AMZN) company, announced new data center components “designed to support the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and customers’ evolving needs.” AWS said: “These capabilities combine innovations in power, cooling, and hardware design to create a more energy efficient data center that will underpin further customer innovation. These new capabilities will be implemented globally in AWS’s new data centers, and many components are already deployed in its existing data centers… Today, AWS’s data centers support millions of active customers worldwide, including hundreds of thousands of customers using AWS AI and machine learning services, and tens of thousands of global customers using Amazon Bedrock to build their generative AI applications. As use of generative AI continues to grow and GPU capacity demands increase, AWS data centers are adapting to support increasingly higher power densities.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.