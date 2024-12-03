AWS announces new capabilities for Amazon Bedrock

At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com (AMZN) company, announced new capabilities for Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service for building and scaling generative artificial intelligence applications with high-performing foundation models. “Today’s announcements help customers prevent factual errors due to hallucinations, orchestrate multiple AI-powered agents for complex tasks, and create smaller, task-specific models that can perform similarly to a large model at a fraction of the cost and latency,” the company stated. “With a broad selection of models, leading capabilities that make it easier for developers to incorporate generative AI into their applications, and a commitment to security and privacy, Amazon Bedrock has become essential for customers who want to make generative AI a core part of their applications and businesses. That is why we have seen Amazon Bedrock grow its customer base by 4.7x in the last year alone. Over time, as generative AI transforms more companies and customer experiences, inference will become a core part of every application. With the launch of these new capabilities, we are innovating on behalf of customers to solve some of the top challenges, like hallucinations and cost, that the entire industry is facing when moving generative AI applications to production,” said Dr. Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of AI and Data at AWS. Automated Reasoning checks, multi-agent collaboration, and Model Distillation are all available in preview, AWS noted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.