Avrupa Minerals Initiates Drilling in Finland

October 18, 2024 — 08:32 pm EDT

Avrupa Minerals (TSE:AVU) has released an update.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. has begun scout drilling at the Kangasjärvi volcanogenic massive sulfide target in Finland’s Pyhäsalmi Mining District. The company aims to explore two new geophysical targets near a historic mining site, with plans to drill up to 1,000 meters. This initiative marks a significant step in uncovering potential resources in an area previously untested by modern exploration methods.

