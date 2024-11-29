News & Insights

Avolon Announces Delivery Of First Of 20 Airbus A330neo Aircraft Leased To Malaysia Aviation

(RTTNews) - Avolon announced the delivery of the first of 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft leased to Malaysia Aviation Group, the parent company of Malaysia Airlines. The aircraft was delivered today at Airbus's Delivery Centre in Toulouse. The remaining aircraft will be delivered by 2028.

The transaction was first announced in August 2022, comprising the placement of 10 A330neo aircraft from Avolon's orderbook and 10 A330neo aircraft to be acquired from MAG via sale and leaseback.

Rolls-Royce's Trent 7000 engine powers the A330neo and is delivering market leading reliability.

