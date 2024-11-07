News & Insights

Stocks
CDMO

Avid Bioservices downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig-Hallum

November 07, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Craig-Hallum downgraded Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $12.50, down from $16, after the company said it was getting acquired by GHO Capital and Ampersand Capital. The firm says it has been its expectation since day one that this would ultimately be the outcome, but in all fairness, Craig-Hallum thought it would be a couple of years from now and at a higher price.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CDMO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.