News & Insights

Markets
BA

Avia Solutions To Purchase 40 737-8 Airplanes From Boeing - Quick Facts

November 12, 2024 — 03:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Avia Solutions Group announced its first order with the company for 40 737-8s, with the potential to order 40 more later. Avia Solutions Group consists of 250+ companies providing a wide range of aviation services such as aircraft maintenance and repair by FL Technics, pilot and crew training by BAA Training and ground handling by Aviator & BGS.

Avia Solutions has 11 air operator certificates including Avion Express, Smartlynx, Klasjet, Air Explore, BBN, Ascend Airways and Skytrans among others. These AOCs operate year round in over 60 countries on behalf of various scheduled airlines and tour operators.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.