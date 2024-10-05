This Is the Average 401(k) Balance for Ages 55 to 64

So you've been diligently saving and investing for retirement, as most of us should be doing. Good for you! (If not, it's probably not too late to start.) You may reasonably be wondering how you're doing compared to others. Here's a look at the average 401(k) balances for people in various age groups.

Let's start with the data:

Age Average 401(k) balance Median 401(k) balance Younger than 25 $7,351 $2,816 25-34 $37,557 $14,933 35-44 $91,281 $35,537 45-54 $168,646 $60,763 55-64 $244,750 $87,571 65+ $272,588 $88,488 Total average $134,128 $35,286

If you're 62, you can see that those aged 55 to 64 have an average balance of $244,750. That might seem pretty good, but these folks may be only one to 10 years away from retiring, and $244,750 won't get them very far.

If you apply the helpful-but-flawed 4% rule, you'll take 4% of your nest egg out in your first year of retirement, adjusting for inflation in subsequent years. (There are potentially better withdrawal strategies to consider, by the way. This is just the most famous one.) If you retired with, say, $400,000, you'd be withdrawing 4% of that, or $16,000.

That's not much to live on. You'd have Social Security benefits, too, of course, but as of August, they only averaged about $23,000 annually. Together, those sums give you $39,000 for the year. Yikes.

Worse still, that average amount above includes some hefty outlier accounts. If you instead look at the median 401(k) account balance -- which is the middle value if you lined up all the values in order -- it's only $87,571.

If you're among those who are behind in saving for retirement, know that you still have some options. For example, simply delaying retiring by a few years can be a powerful move.

Don't leave your retirement to chance. Plan carefully, and be sure to factor in healthcare costs, too.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.