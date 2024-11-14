This Is the Average 401(k) Balance for Ages 45 to 54

By your late 40s or early 50s, retirement planning often takes center stage. Maybe you've been socking away money in your 401(k) for decades and want to make sure you're on track, or perhaps you're hustling to make up for lost time. Either way, taking a peek at how your peers are doing can add a little extra motivation.

Here's the average 401(k) balance for retirees age 45 to 54

The average 401(k) balance for those aged 45 to 54 lags behind older generations, coming in at $168,646 by the end of 2023. However, it's still higher than the overall average 401(k) balance across all age groups, which clocks in at $134,128. These figures come straight from Vanguard's "How America Saves 2024" report, which reviews the retirement savings habits of nearly 5 million account holders.

But here's where it gets interesting: The median 401(k) balance for this age group is just $60,763. In other words, half of 401(k) holders have saved less than that. Unlike the average, which can be inflated by super savers with big balances, the median gives you a clearer picture of what's more common.

Are you a bit surprised? Let's take a closer look at how other age groups are faring with their retirement savings.

Age Average 401(K) Balance Median 401(K) Balance Younger than 25 $7,351 $2,816 25 to 34 $37,557 $14,933 35 to 44 $91,281 $35,537 45 to 54 $168,646 $60,763 55 to 64 $244,750 $87,571 65 and older $272,588 $88,488 All age groups $134,128 $35,286

All told, it doesn't matter if you're ahead or behind your peers. Retirement planning is personal, so focus on lining up enough income from all sources to cover your expenses. Use the numbers as motivation to keep tabs on your goals and work toward the retirement you've dreamed of.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.