Avarga Limited Receives Mandatory Cash Offer

Avarga Limited (SG:U09) has released an update.

Avarga Limited has announced that Maybank Securities, on behalf of TKO Pte. Ltd., is making an unconditional mandatory cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares at S$0.25 each. This move is part of compliance with Singapore’s Securities and Futures Act and Code on Take-overs and Mergers. Shareholders are advised to review the offer details carefully, which will be electronically dispatched soon.

