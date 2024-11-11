News & Insights

Avarga Limited Receives Mandatory Cash Offer

November 11, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Avarga Limited (SG:U09) has released an update.

Avarga Limited has announced that Maybank Securities, on behalf of TKO Pte. Ltd., is making an unconditional mandatory cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares at S$0.25 each. This move is part of compliance with Singapore’s Securities and Futures Act and Code on Take-overs and Mergers. Shareholders are advised to review the offer details carefully, which will be electronically dispatched soon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

