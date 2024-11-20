News & Insights

Avance Gas Advances VLGC Fleet Sale to BW LPG

November 20, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.

Avance Gas Holding has completed the delivery of its second VLGC, Avance Capella, to BW LPG Ltd as part of a $1,050 million fleet sale. The transaction included a lease obligation transfer and issuance of 2.1 million shares in BW LPG to Avance Gas. The company is poised to complete the remaining vessel deliveries by the end of the year.

