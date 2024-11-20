Avance Gas Advances VLGC Fleet Sale to BW LPG

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Avance Gas Holding has completed the delivery of its second VLGC, Avance Capella, to BW LPG Ltd as part of a $1,050 million fleet sale. The transaction included a lease obligation transfer and issuance of 2.1 million shares in BW LPG to Avance Gas. The company is poised to complete the remaining vessel deliveries by the end of the year.

For further insights into AVACF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.