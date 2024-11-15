News & Insights

Stocks
AVB

AvalonBay price target raised to $245 from $235 at Argus

November 15, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Argus raised the firm’s price target on AvalonBay (AVB) to $245 from $235 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is positive on the REIT’s broad geographic exposure, growing asset development plans and financial strength, also noting that it has strong opportunities in the upper-tier apartment market, which has high barriers to entry, the analyst tells investors in a research note. AvalonBay had slowed its asset pipeline due to high borrowing costs and a weak economy, but 2024 has seen a sequential uptick in development and acquisitions, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AVB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.