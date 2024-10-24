News & Insights

Avadel Pharmaceuticals, nference announce publication on sleep advances

October 24, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) and nference announced the publication of real-world data that identified the demographic characteristics and the top 20 most prevalent comorbidities of people living with narcolepsy. The paper, titled “Demographic Characteristics and Comorbidities of Patients With Narcolepsy: A Propensity-Matched Cohort Study,” was published online in Sleep Advances. These real-world findings were previously presented at the American Neurological Association, ANA, Annual Meeting in October 2022.

