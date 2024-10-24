Avadel Pharmaceuticals, nference announce publication on sleep advances

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) and nference announced the publication of real-world data that identified the demographic characteristics and the top 20 most prevalent comorbidities of people living with narcolepsy. The paper, titled “Demographic Characteristics and Comorbidities of Patients With Narcolepsy: A Propensity-Matched Cohort Study,” was published online in Sleep Advances. These real-world findings were previously presented at the American Neurological Association, ANA, Annual Meeting in October 2022.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AVDL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.