Ava Risk Group Reports Strong Q1 Sales Growth

Ava Risk Group Ltd. reported strong Q1 FY2025 performance with a sales order intake of $8.9 million, showing significant growth in its Detect and Illuminate segments. The company is poised for continued revenue growth with a robust sales order backlog of $8.5 million and key partnerships in sectors like oil and gas. Ava’s strategic expansion efforts are expected to drive further commercial success in the coming quarters.

