Ava Risk Group Director Increases Performance Rights

Ava Risk Group Ltd. (AU:AVA) has released an update.

Ava Risk Group Ltd. announces a change in the director’s interest as Malcolm Maginnis has acquired an additional 2,000,000 performance rights, increasing his total to 3,666,667. This acquisition was approved by shareholders at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects potential strategic moves by leadership.

