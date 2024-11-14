AV Concept Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

AV Concept Holdings Limited (HK:0595) has released an update.

AV Concept Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 25, 2024, to approve its interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. This announcement may interest investors looking for potential dividend payouts.

