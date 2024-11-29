News & Insights

AUX International Announces Board Composition and Committees

November 29, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

AUX International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2080) has released an update.

AUX International Holdings Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, including a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The board has also established three committees—Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination—highlighting its commitment to strong corporate governance. This update could influence investor confidence and impact stock performance in the financial markets.

For further insights into HK:2080 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

