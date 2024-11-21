News & Insights

Autosports Group Reports Strong Growth Amidst Challenges

November 21, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Autosports Group Ltd (AU:ASG) has released an update.

Autosports Group Ltd reported a robust fiscal year 2024 with a revenue increase of 11.6% to $2.65 billion, despite challenges from rising interest rates and inflationary pressures. The company’s strategic acquisition of the Stillwell Motor Group enhances its footprint in the luxury automotive market, particularly in Victoria, and strengthens its representation of brands like BMW and Volvo. With a growing focus on electric vehicles, Autosports Group is well-positioned for future growth in the evolving automotive industry.

