Autoscope (AATC) Reports Y/Y Earnings & Revenue Growth in Q2

Autoscope Technologies Corporation AATC delivered solid financial results in the second quarter of 2024, underscored by steady revenue growth and notable gains in profitability. The company benefited from robust product sales and consistent royalty streams, supported by favorable market conditions and strategic cost management.

AATC's continued focus on innovation, particularly in AI-driven detection platforms, positions it well for sustained growth and aligns with broader transportation safety initiatives like Vision Zero.

Q2 Results

Autoscope reported second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of 28 cents, increasing from 21 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported total revenues of $3.8 million for the quarter, up 3% from $3.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

The strong quarterly results were primarily driven by product sales. Royalties were stable, supported by continued demand for Autoscope Vision in North America, particularly due to funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Steady Royalties & Surging Product Sales Drive Revenue Growth

Autoscope's segmental results in second-quarter 2024 reflected stability in its core revenue-generating areas, with distinct outcomes across its segments. The company operates primarily through two segments — Royalties and Product Sales.

Royalties continued to be the backbone of the company’s revenue stream, contributing $3.7 million to revenues, consistent with the prior-year quarter. This performance was buoyed by sustained demand for the Autoscope Vision product, particularly in North America. The ongoing funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Safe Streets and Roads for All program has provided steady support for this revenue stream.

Product revenues saw a substantial increase to $71,000 from just $1,000 in second-quarter 2023. This improvement was driven by the successful market reception of the Wrong Way detection system and other Autoscope products.

Profitability

Gross profit for the quarter improved to $3.6 million in the reported quarter from $3.4 million in second-quarter 2023 as the gross margin expanded to 95% from 94%. This margin expansion was largely attributed to higher sales volumes and improved cost management in product sales, wherein the gross margin recovered to -1% from -10,000% in the prior-year quarter.

The gross profit margin improved to 95% from 94% in second-quarter 2023. The gross margin on royalties stayed high at 97%, whereas the gross margin on product sales saw a significant improvement to -1% from -10,000% in the previous year. This was due to better sales performance and reduced inventory obsolescence costs.

Operating income for the quarter was $1.9 million, up 39% from $1.4 million in the previous year, driven by higher gross margin and lower operating expenses.

Net income from continuing operations was $1.5 million, a 35% increase from $1.1 million in second-quarter 2023. The improvement in net income was despite increased tax expenses. Notably, tax expenses rose to $406,000 from $277,000 in the prior-year quarter.

Expenses

Operating expenses declined 18% to $1.7 million from $2.1 million in second-quarter 2023. This reduction was primarily due to decreased personnel costs and legal expenses, reflecting the company’s focus on cost control.

Cash & Debt

As of Jun 30, 2024, the company held $1.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, a steep decline from $6.5 million at the end of December 2023. This substantial decrease primarily resulted from cash outflows related to the special one-time dividend paid out in February 2024, which totaled $7.2 million, alongside regular quarterly dividend payments.

On the debt side, Autoscope’s total debt was relatively stable, with current maturities on long-term debt standing at $62,000, slightly up from $60,000 at the end of 2023. Long-term debt, net of current liabilities, was $1.5 million as of Jun 30, 2024, showing a slight decrease from $1.6 million at the end of 2023.

Other Developments

Autoscope continues to innovate, particularly with the development of an AI-driven detection platform that aims to address new safety-related segment in the transportation market. This initiative is part of Autoscope’s broader strategy to support community safety goals like Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

Overall, Autoscope's second-quarter 2024 results indicate effective management of costs and operational efficiency, setting a positive outlook for future quarters.

