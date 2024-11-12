Autolus Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (31c), consensus (21c)

Reports Q3 revenue $0, consensus $130,000. “With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration having approved AUCATZYL for the treatment of adult B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia patients, we are all systems go with our commercial efforts in the US across the Company,” said Dr. Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer of Autolus. “This first FDA approval is just the beginning for Autolus; we have great belief in our pipeline and our manufacturing capabilities and are excited for the future.”

