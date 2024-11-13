News & Insights

AutoCanada’s Strategic Shift Amid Revenue Decline

November 13, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) has released an update.

AutoCanada reported a decline in third-quarter revenue and net income due to softening market conditions and affordability pressures. The company has initiated a strategic realignment, including selling dealerships and closing underperforming locations, to enhance profitability and prioritize core operations. A transformation plan aims for substantial cost savings, with early steps showing promise for future growth.

