Auto1 Group upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Ross upgraded Auto1 Group (ATOGF) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of EUR 19, up from EUR 9. The firm is more convinced that Auto1 has navigated the “tricky” period of 2022 and 2023 successfully, has fixed unit economics and is now reaccelerating with a large runway ahead.

