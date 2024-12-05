Auto1 Group upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Ross upgraded Auto1 Group (ATOGF) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of EUR 19, up from EUR 9. The firm is more convinced that Auto1 has navigated the “tricky” period of 2022 and 2023 successfully, has fixed unit economics and is now reaccelerating with a large runway ahead.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ATOGF:
- Auto1 Group price target raised to EUR 17.10 from EUR 12.10 at JPMorgan
- Auto1 Group price target raised to EUR 12.30 from EUR 12 at Citi
- Auto1 Group price target raised to EUR 12.10 from EUR 8.90 at JPMorgan
- Auto1 Group price target raised to EUR 12 from EUR 11 at Deutsche Bank
- AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGF) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.