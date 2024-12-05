News & Insights

Stocks
ATOGF

Auto1 Group upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

December 05, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst Andrew Ross upgraded Auto1 Group (ATOGF) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of EUR 19, up from EUR 9. The firm is more convinced that Auto1 has navigated the “tricky” period of 2022 and 2023 successfully, has fixed unit economics and is now reaccelerating with a large runway ahead.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ATOGF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATOGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.