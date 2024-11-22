authID announces integration with Zendesk

authID (AUID) announced their integration with Zendesk, a leading customer experience company that helps businesses connect with customers across multiple channels. This integration brings authID’s best-in-class Proof and Verified products to Zendesk’s full suite of customer support solutions, to increase account security and reduce fraud, while providing great service for Zendesk users wherever they may be.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.