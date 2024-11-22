News & Insights

authID announces integration with Zendesk

November 22, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

authID (AUID) announced their integration with Zendesk, a leading customer experience company that helps businesses connect with customers across multiple channels. This integration brings authID’s best-in-class Proof and Verified products to Zendesk’s full suite of customer support solutions, to increase account security and reduce fraud, while providing great service for Zendesk users wherever they may be.

