Autagco Ltd. Secures Convertible Loan for Expansion

Lifebrandz Ltd. (SG:1D3) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Autagco Ltd., formerly known as LifeBrandz Ltd., has secured a S$500,000 convertible loan from Lenn International Pte. Ltd., allowing the investor the option to convert the loan into shares at a set price. This move aims to support the company’s business expansion and general working capital needs. The company plans to list the conversion shares on the SGX-ST Catalist board, pending necessary approvals.

For further insights into SG:1D3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.