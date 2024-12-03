Autagco Ltd. Secures Convertible Loan for Expansion

News & Insights

Lifebrandz Ltd. (SG:1D3) has released an update.

Autagco Ltd., formerly known as LifeBrandz Ltd., has secured a S$500,000 convertible loan from Lenn International Pte. Ltd., allowing the investor the option to convert the loan into shares at a set price. This move aims to support the company’s business expansion and general working capital needs. The company plans to list the conversion shares on the SGX-ST Catalist board, pending necessary approvals.

