Auswide Bank Plans Acquisition by MyState Bank

Auswide Bank Ltd has received court approval to hold a shareholder meeting to vote on a proposed acquisition by MyState Bank Limited. The acquisition aims for MyState to acquire all shares of Auswide through a scheme of arrangement. Details of the proposal, including an independent expert’s report, will be available in the Scheme Booklet on the ASX.

