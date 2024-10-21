News & Insights

Auswide Bank Plans Acquisition by MyState Bank

Auswide Bank Ltd. (AU:ABA) has released an update.

Auswide Bank Ltd has received court approval to hold a shareholder meeting to vote on a proposed acquisition by MyState Bank Limited. The acquisition aims for MyState to acquire all shares of Auswide through a scheme of arrangement. Details of the proposal, including an independent expert’s report, will be available in the Scheme Booklet on the ASX.

