Australian Unity Office Fund to Sell Assets and Delist

Australian Unity Office Fund is planning to sell its main property holdings, including a key asset at 468 St Kilda Road, Melbourne, as part of a proposal to eventually delist and wind up the fund. The move aims to return proceeds from these sales to unitholders, offering an expected return of $1.20 to $1.23 per unit. Unitholders are set to vote on this proposal in an upcoming extraordinary meeting.

