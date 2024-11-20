Australian Unity Office Fund to Sell Assets and Delist

Australian Unity Office Fund (AU:AOF) has released an update.
Australian Unity Office Fund is planning to sell its main property holdings, including a key asset at 468 St Kilda Road, Melbourne, as part of a proposal to eventually delist and wind up the fund. The move aims to return proceeds from these sales to unitholders, offering an expected return of $1.20 to $1.23 per unit. Unitholders are set to vote on this proposal in an upcoming extraordinary meeting.
