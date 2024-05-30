Australian Retirement Trust Acquires 5.24% of Global Data Centre Group

Global Data Centre Group (AU:GDC) has released an update.

Australian Retirement Trust Pty LTD has emerged as a substantial holder in Global Data Centre Group, acquiring a 5.244% stake with 4,052,532 fully paid ordinary shares. This move, completed on May 29, 2024, positions the Australian Retirement Trust through its trustee role with significant voting power within the data centre investment and operations funds. The shares are currently registered under HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

