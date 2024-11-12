Australian Rare Earths Unveils Promising Uranium Prospects

Australian Rare Earths Limited (AU:AR3) has released an update.

Australian Rare Earths Limited has announced promising initial drilling results from its Overland Uranium Project in South Australia, revealing strong uranium potential in the region. The first four drill holes have shown positive results, validating the company’s geological model and highlighting the area’s suitability for sedimentary-hosted uranium deposits. With a substantial project area still to explore, AR3 is poised to continue its drilling program, aiming to capitalize on these early successes.

