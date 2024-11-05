Australian Potash Limited Announces New Convertible Securities

Australian Potash Limited (AU:APC) has released an update.

Australian Potash Limited has announced a new issue of convertible securities, with up to 500,000 units set to be issued by January 31, 2025. This move is part of the company’s efforts to raise capital, likely sparking interest among investors keen on potential growth opportunities within the firm. The securities will be issued under the ASX’s regulations, ensuring transparent market practices.

