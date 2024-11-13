News & Insights

Australian Gold & Copper Reveals Promising Exploration Results

November 13, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. (AU:AGC) has released an update.

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. has released an update highlighting their extensive exploration activities at the Achilles and Hilltop projects, showing promising high-grade mineralization in gold, silver, and base metals. This development could position AGC as a notable player in the mining sector, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor interest.

