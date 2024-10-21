News & Insights

Stocks
AFOVF

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Updates on Share Buy-Back

October 21, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 51,159 ordinary shares bought back in the latest daily notification. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic stock repurchases.

For further insights into AU:AFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AFOVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.