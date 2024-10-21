Australian Foundation Investment Co. Updates on Share Buy-Back

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 51,159 ordinary shares bought back in the latest daily notification. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic stock repurchases.

