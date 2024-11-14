Australian Foundation Investment Co. Meeting in Auckland

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is set to hold an information meeting in Auckland on December 2, 2024, to discuss its financial performance and investment strategies. Shareholders, along with their family and friends, are invited to attend the session, which promises to offer valuable insights into the company’s future directions. Attendees will also be treated to light refreshments, making it an engaging opportunity for those interested in the stock market.

