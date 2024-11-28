Australian Bond Exchange Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

Australian Bond Exchange Holdings Ltd. (AU:ABE) has released an update.

Australian Bond Exchange Holdings Ltd. successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting with all proposed resolutions, including key director re-elections and capital raising plans, being approved by a significant majority. The company continues to innovate in the bond market, utilizing proprietary technology to provide transparent and efficient access to fixed income investments. This strategic move is expected to enhance investor protection and lower market entry barriers.

