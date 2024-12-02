News & Insights

Australasian Metals Unveils Gallium Potential in Bauxite Project

December 02, 2024 — 07:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australasian Metals Limited (AU:A8G) has released an update.

Australasian Metals Limited has identified significant gallium levels at its May Queen South Bauxite Project, with samples showing an average of 67.59 g/t and a peak of 145.5 g/t. This discovery, alongside recent gallium price increases, suggests potential value enhancement for the project. The company also explores a hydrometallurgical treatment route for the bauxite ore.

