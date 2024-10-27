Austral Resources Unveils Promising Copper Resource Estimate

Austral Resources Australia Limited (AU:AR1) has released an update.

Austral Resources Australia Ltd has announced a promising Mineral Resource Estimate for its Mt Kelly Heap Leach stockpile, highlighting a potential 44.6kt of copper metal. This resource, located near existing infrastructure, could pave the way for low-cost production by re-mining and re-irrigating the stockpiles, offering a lucrative opportunity amidst current copper prices. The initiative aligns with Austral’s strategy to strengthen its position as a leading mid-tier copper producer.

