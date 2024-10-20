News & Insights

Austin Engineering’s Chilean Success Boosts Revenue Outlook

October 20, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Austin Engineering Limited (AU:ANG) has released an update.

Austin Engineering Limited’s Chilean operations have secured over 100 new orders for truck trays, valued at around $35 million, marking a significant boost in their revenue outlook for FY25. This surge in demand is driven by the strong global need for copper, with Chile being a major producer. The company is ramping up production capacity to meet the increased orders, indicating a promising future for its business in the region.

