Austin Engineering’s Chilean Success Boosts Revenue Outlook

Austin Engineering Limited’s Chilean operations have secured over 100 new orders for truck trays, valued at around $35 million, marking a significant boost in their revenue outlook for FY25. This surge in demand is driven by the strong global need for copper, with Chile being a major producer. The company is ramping up production capacity to meet the increased orders, indicating a promising future for its business in the region.

