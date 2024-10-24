Aussie Broadband Highlights Growth and Market Position

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Aussie Broadband Ltd., a rapidly expanding technology services provider with a market cap of approximately $1 billion, shared presentations from its leadership during its Annual General Meeting. As the fifth largest broadband service provider in Australia, the company continues to experience growth in the residential segment while also delivering comprehensive solutions for business and government clients. With over 1 million services and extensive fibre infrastructure, Aussie Broadband remains a key player in the Australian telecommunications market.

