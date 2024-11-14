Aussie Broadband Director Reduces Shareholding by 200,000 Shares

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Aussie Broadband Ltd. has disclosed a change in director Michael Omeros’s interest, with the disposal of 200,000 ordinary shares at $3.75 each through an on-market trade. Despite this reduction, Omeros retains a significant stake in the company with 415,181 shares and 163,597 options. This move may intrigue investors tracking insider trading activities within the company.

