News & Insights

Stocks

Aussie Broadband Director Reduces Shareholding by 200,000 Shares

November 14, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Aussie Broadband Ltd. has disclosed a change in director Michael Omeros’s interest, with the disposal of 200,000 ordinary shares at $3.75 each through an on-market trade. Despite this reduction, Omeros retains a significant stake in the company with 415,181 shares and 163,597 options. This move may intrigue investors tracking insider trading activities within the company.

For further insights into AU:ABB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.