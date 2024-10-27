Ausgold Launches Major Drilling at Katanning Gold Project

Ausgold Limited (AU:AUC) has released an update.

Ausgold Limited has started a comprehensive 19,000-meter reverse circulation drilling program at its Katanning Gold Project in Western Australia, aiming to expand and de-risk its existing resources. The campaign, which runs until May 2025, targets high-priority gold prospects and is partially funded by exploration grants. This initiative underscores Ausgold’s commitment to unlocking the potential of the Katanning region as a significant gold province.

