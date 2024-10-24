Ausgold Engages Katanning Community for Gold Project

Ausgold Limited (AU:AUC) has released an update.

Ausgold Limited has announced the creation of a Community Reference Group for its Katanning Gold Project, inviting local community members to participate. This initiative, chaired by esteemed environmental scientist Dr. Tom Hatton, aims to foster collaboration on environmental and economic development initiatives. The company also plans to open a local office to facilitate engagement and communication with stakeholders, enhancing opportunities for regional employment and community involvement.

