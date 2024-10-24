News & Insights

Stocks

Ausgold Engages Katanning Community for Gold Project

October 24, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ausgold Limited (AU:AUC) has released an update.

Ausgold Limited has announced the creation of a Community Reference Group for its Katanning Gold Project, inviting local community members to participate. This initiative, chaired by esteemed environmental scientist Dr. Tom Hatton, aims to foster collaboration on environmental and economic development initiatives. The company also plans to open a local office to facilitate engagement and communication with stakeholders, enhancing opportunities for regional employment and community involvement.

For further insights into AU:AUC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.