Ausgold Advances Katanning Gold Project with New Drilling

Ausgold Limited is making significant strides with the Katanning Gold Project, as it advances its Definitive Feasibility Study and launches a comprehensive 19,000-meter drilling program. With new leadership and strategic expert partnerships, the company focuses on de-risking initial mining areas and expanding its gold resources. Additionally, Ausgold’s robust financial position supports its ambition to emerge as Australia’s next mid-tier gold producer.

