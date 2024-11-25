Aurumin Ltd. Director’s Departure and Stock Holdings

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Ltd. announced the departure of Director Brad Valiukas, detailing his substantial holdings in ordinary shares and unquoted options. His interests include over 5.2 million ordinary shares and a variety of unquoted options with differing exercise prices and expiry dates. This shift could influence investor perspectives on the company’s future strategies.

