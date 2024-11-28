News & Insights

Stocks

Aurum Resources Secures Major Interest in Côte d’Ivoire Gold Project

November 28, 2024 — 08:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aurum Resources Limited has successfully secured an 80% stake in the BM tenement at the Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire after completing over 24,000 meters of diamond core drilling. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues its aggressive exploration strategy, backed by substantial funding exceeding $19 million. With promising drilling results and plans to extend their exploration efforts, Aurum is well-positioned to capitalize on this exciting gold discovery.

For further insights into AU:AUE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.