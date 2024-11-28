Aurum Resources Secures Major Interest in Côte d’Ivoire Gold Project

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has successfully secured an 80% stake in the BM tenement at the Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire after completing over 24,000 meters of diamond core drilling. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues its aggressive exploration strategy, backed by substantial funding exceeding $19 million. With promising drilling results and plans to extend their exploration efforts, Aurum is well-positioned to capitalize on this exciting gold discovery.

