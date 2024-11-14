Aurum Resources Pursues Takeover of Mako Gold

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has issued a supplementary bidder’s statement regarding its takeover bid for Mako Gold Limited, aiming to acquire all of its ordinary shares and certain options. This strategic move might trigger a change of control, which would impact Mako’s financial obligations concerning its Napié Project partnership with Perseus Mining Limited. Investors will be watching closely as Aurum seeks to secure majority control, potentially reshaping the future of both companies.

For further insights into AU:AUE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.