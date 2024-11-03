Aurum Resources Launches Takeover Bid for Mako Gold

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced a takeover bid for Mako Gold Limited, offering to acquire all shares and certain options in the company. The proposed exchange rate is 1 Aurum share for every 25.1 shares of Mako, with specific ratios for options set to expire in 2025. Mako’s directors unanimously recommend acceptance of the offer, which remains open until December 2, 2024.

