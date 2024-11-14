Aurum Resources to Acquire Mako Gold in Strategic Merger

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited is set to acquire Mako Gold Limited through an off-market takeover, with the Mako Board recommending shareholders accept the offer. This merger promises to leverage Aurum’s financial strength and drilling efficiencies, potentially enhancing resource development in Côte d’Ivoire. If completed, Mako shareholders will gain exposure to Aurum’s Boundiali Project alongside the Napié Project.

