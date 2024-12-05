Aurubis FY24 Profit Surges, Lifts Dividend; Warns On FY25 Operating EBT

(RTTNews) - Aurubis AG (AIAGF.PK), a German supplier of non-ferrous metals and copper recycler, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2024 IFRS consolidated net income attributable to shareholders grew to 416.10 million euros from last year's 140.93 million euros.

Earnings per share were 9.53 euros, up from 3.23 euros a year ago.

IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes or EBT were 522.94 million euros, up from previous year's 164.91 million euros.

Operating EBT grew 19 percent from last year to 413 million euros.

Revenues for the year increased slightly to 17.14 billion euros from prior year's 17.06 billion euros.

Further, the Supervisory and Executive Boards will propose a dividend of 1.50 euros per share, up from last year's 1.40 euros, at the Annual General Meeting on April 3, 2025.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the multimetal provider said it anticipates a solid operating EBT between 300 million euros and 400 million euros. Operating ROCE is forecast between 7 and 11 percent.

