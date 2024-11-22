Aurrigo Executive Transfers Shares Without Ownership Change

Aurrigo International PLC (GB:AURR) has released an update.

Aurrigo International PLC, a leader in smart airside solutions, announced that Executive Director Lewis Girdwood has transferred 114,167 ordinary shares to certificated form for administrative reasons, maintaining his overall holdings at 230,000 shares, which is 0.5% of the company’s share capital. This move comes as Aurrigo continues to innovate in the aviation industry with its autonomous technology and solutions.

