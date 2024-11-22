News & Insights

Stocks

Aurrigo Executive Transfers Shares Without Ownership Change

November 22, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aurrigo International PLC (GB:AURR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aurrigo International PLC, a leader in smart airside solutions, announced that Executive Director Lewis Girdwood has transferred 114,167 ordinary shares to certificated form for administrative reasons, maintaining his overall holdings at 230,000 shares, which is 0.5% of the company’s share capital. This move comes as Aurrigo continues to innovate in the aviation industry with its autonomous technology and solutions.

For further insights into GB:AURR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.