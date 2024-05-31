Aurora Energy Director Cochran Steps Down

Aurora Energy Metals Limited (AU:1AE) has released an update.

Greg Cochran, a director at Aurora Energy Metals Limited, stepped down on May 31, 2024, after having declared interests in the company, including 220,000 ordinary shares and options expiring in 2026. Cochran’s related parties, including his spouse, also held substantial interests, with 100,000 ordinary shares in one account and over 3.6 million securities, a mix of ordinary shares and options, across two other accounts.

