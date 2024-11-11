Aurizon Holdings Boosts Share Buy-Back to AUD250M

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has expanded its on-market share buy-back program by AUD100 million, increasing the total buy-back size to AUD250 million. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company’s commitment to return capital to its investors. The buy-back involves ordinary fully paid shares listed under the ASX code AZJ.

For further insights into AU:AZJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.