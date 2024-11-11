Aurizon Holdings Boosts Share Buy-Back to AUD250M

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.
Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has expanded its on-market share buy-back program by AUD100 million, increasing the total buy-back size to AUD250 million. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company’s commitment to return capital to its investors. The buy-back involves ordinary fully paid shares listed under the ASX code AZJ.
